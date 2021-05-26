Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

CB Seafood And Market Brings Global Flavors, Halal Meats To Port City

By Jessica Maurer, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new family-run market has opened on Carolina Beach Road, with the goal of providing halal meats, fresh seafood and a wide variety of pantry staples from the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The Abdelhamids, the market's owners, are Muslims who for many years have been traveling to Raleigh...

www.wilmingtonbiz.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Industry
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Jacksonville, NC
Wilmington, NC
Food & Drinks
Carolina Beach, NC
Business
City
Carolina Beach, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port City#Latin America#Food Drink#Whole Foods Market#Food Grains#Fresh Fish#Animal Products#Muslims#Islamic#Arabic#Middle Eastern#Ebt#Halal Meats#Fresh Seafood#Spices#Specialty Items#Fresh Bread#International Products#Importers#Condiments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

One Cargo District coffee shop to close, another plans to move in

This week will be your last chance to stop by Outpost Coffee Co. in Wilmington’s Cargo District. A post on social media said that the coffee shop will close permanently on its one-year anniversary, May 22. “We’ve had such an awesome year despite Covid and all the other craziness 2020...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces 10th franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of Wilmington-based Bitty & Beau’s Coffee looks even brighter as they announce they are expanding into the Sunshine State. Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Fort Lauderdale, making it their 10th franchise location.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Wilmington food truck makes modern-day sandwiches out of 1961 camper

Price range: $10-12 Type of food: Sandwiches/mobile deli. Tell us about you and your place: Nowadays GSB is operated by close friends, Kelly Ashline and Jessica Brotherton, out of a 1961 Serro Scotty trailer. "We set out to find the perfect food trailer that represented the style we had envisioned;...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Carolina Beach, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Wheelchair-friendly beach mat returns to sand in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The wheelchair-accessible beach mat has returned to the sand in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Volunteers with non-profit Ocean Cure spent Saturday laying down the mat. The organization has been doing this since 2017 during summer months. However, they faced issues with the state...
Wilmington, NCthe828.com

End of Days Distillery: Hand Crafting Award-Winning Spirits in NC

In Wilmington, NC a distillery that opened just before the pandemic hit is thriving. There, owner Shane Faulkner and the crew collaborate like scientists always tinkering, playing, tasting. And the results are garnering notice and winning awards. End of Days Distillery hand-crafts gin, vodka, and rum. They also offer Barrel-Rested...
Florida StateWECT

Bitty & Beau’s tenth franchise location will be in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced its tenth franchise location will open in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Wilmington-based coffee company made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning. Since founders, Amy and Ben Wright, opened up franchise opportunities in August 2020, they’ve announced future...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These condos are for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Port City Community Church will no longer be requiring masks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In light of the new mask mandate being removed, Pastor Mike Ashcraft of Port City Community Church issued an announcement saying they will no longer be requiring masks at their services. Ashcraft said in part, “Our willingness to all wear masks together, and work together, so...
Wilmington, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Cape Fear Realtors adds new director of meetings and events

Cape Fear Realtors recently hired a new director of meetings and events, Lee Campbell. Campbell will be responsible for managing all operational aspects and execution of meetings and events. Campbell, recently relocated from Raleigh, now resides in Wilmington. She is a graduate from Georgia State University with a B.S. in...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>