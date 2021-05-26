Texas House midnight deadline passes without vote on social media censorship bill
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — One of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's priority bills this session missed a midnight deadline on the Texas House floor Tuesday night. All Senate bills needed to be read a second time on the House floor before midnight, and in the early evening Tuesday, lawmakers were still pages away from the social media censorship bill. The legislation was postponed multiple times after Democrats in the chamber used delay tactics to slow down debate on that bill and other Republican priorities.