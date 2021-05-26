Texas House midnight deadline passes without vote on social media censorship bill

Tuesday’s weekly Senate Democratic lunch will be a homecoming of sorts — but not necessarily a comfortable one for Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. For the first time in a year, Senate Democrats — newly freed from pandemic precautions that prevented such gatherings for more than a year — will convene in the ornate room in the Capitol named after a former majority leader, Mike Mansfield, just off the Senate floor, to hash out the issues facing the caucus. Front and center will be the escalating pressure from Democrats nationwide for them to push forward with sweeping voting-rights legislation to counter restrictive ballot access laws that are streaming through Republican-held state capitals.