Originally released on Windows and the Xbox platforms in December of 2020, Call of the Sea has recently been published for the PlayStation 4 and 5. In Call of the Sea you play a teacher, Nora, who’s in search of her husband and his expedition team who left some time ago. She finds that he may be on a mysterious island the locals have zero interest in landing on. Naturally you pay someone handsomely to drop you off for a few days while you have a look around. By solving puzzles and finding clues, you make your way further and further into the island and discover why the locals are afraid to step foot on the island.