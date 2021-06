Chess fans rejoice, because your VR prayers have been answered. Chess Club is bringing the classic game to Oculus Quest next month, with pre-orders available now. Chess Club will launch on July 1 for Quest, but is available to pre-order now and will be available a few days before release in Early Access from June 29. Odders Lab are the developers behind the game, who also put out the rhythm game OhShape on Quest, PC VR and PSVR last year. Odders Lab says that Chess Club will also release on Steam for PC VR, but there’s no set release date for that version at the moment.