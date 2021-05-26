Cancel
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels with new recruiting target on their radar

By Blake Cockrum
Cover picture for the articleHubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have their newest recruiting target from the class of 2022 in 4-star center Vince Iwuchukwu. Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have got their sights set on a new target in the class of 2022 — 7-foot, 220-pound Vince Iwuchukwu. A rising senior from La Lumiere School in San Antonio, Texas, Iwuchukwu is a consensus 4-star prospect, and one of the top centers in the nation.

