Red Sox 3-Hit By Braves Lose 3-1 Tuesday [VIDEO]

By Chris Popper
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Red Sox had chances in the 1st and 2nd inning, leaving the bases loaded but couldn't really capitalize and lost to the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday, May 25th at Fenway Park. Boston's lone run was scored when Rafael Devers was plunked with the ball by Charlie Morton...

1019therock.com
