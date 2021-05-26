Cancel
Most Maine Residents Say They Would Give Back a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

By Jadd
Imagine having $1 million dollars in your hand. IN YOUR HAND. A one with SIX ZEROES right after it, right there in your hand. Sounds amazing, right? Pay off your mortgage, your car, maybe help out some family or close friends. But what if that $1 million in your hand...

94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Old Orchard Beach, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

You Can Now Mine For Gold While Visiting Old Orchard Beach, Maine

You can now mine for gold and gemstones while you're visiting Old Orchard Beach. Mining for gold and gemstones in a natural setting is such a neat experience that many people never have the opportunity to experience it. Obviously, you won't be mining for gold and gems in a natural setting while at Old Orchard beach, but mining at Nat's Gold Mine is a close second.
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
94.9 HOM

Whole Foods in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Opening This Month

I am a big Whole Foods enthusiast. Sure, some things are a little pricy but shopping at Whole Foods feels more like an experience than an errand! When I started working on the radio I lived in Portland, Maine. One of the perks was the Whole Foods that was within walking distance of the station! I treated myself to burritos, sushi, ramen bowls, all the dang time! And I wonder why I had no money. HA!
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Watch This Plane Land on the Roof of the Augusta, Maine Civic Center In This Fun Flight Simulation

We found this wicked cool flight simulator video of someone attempting to land a plane on the Augusta Civic Center. Don't worry; it's not real. Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 incredibly recreates the entire topography of the Earth in 3D and adds in local weather elements to boot. This is much cooler than the Red Baron, or After Burner flight video games we played in the 1980s! You can fly anywhere in the world and pick any plane or jet you wish. Luckily for this player, the weather was beautiful in virtual Maine on the day of this flight. Try doing this in a snowstorm, bub!
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Portsmouth NH Restaurants Rejoice As Indoor Seating Returns To 100% Capacity

Restaurants of Portsmouth rejoice! At 8:26 AM today, the official word was delivered through a memo from City Health Officer Kim McNamara. Food service facilities may return to normal capacity!. I am happy to report that yesterday, after a sustained decline since May 24th in Covid-19 percent positivity and transmission...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Not Enough Drivers Know How To Drive On This South Portland, Maine Road Properly

If you've ever driven in the Maine Mall area of South Portland, there are plenty of traffic pitfalls and quirks that can test your patience. But there's one particular intersection and stretch of road where traffic issues shouldn't be a pressing problem if drivers knew how to read signs and operate their vehicle properly. Sure, that may sound harsh, but if you travel this route on a daily basis, you're pretty much guaranteed to run into some mind-numbing behavior consistently. So what seems to be the problem? Let us explain.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Rekindle the Joy of Being a Kid in this Luxurious Tree House in Maine

A website called "New England with Love" highlighted 20 of the Best Airbnbs in Maine You'll Want to Book Now and this charming treehouse was on the list! I am truly feeling more relaxed just from looking at photos of this treetop treasure. Imagine staying there?! The listing doesn’t disclose the exact location however it mentions it is close to Bar Harbor which is a huge win. This means lots of hiking, great restaurants and breweries are nearby.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Funtown Flashback! Do You Remember These Rides That No Longer Exist at Maine’s Biggest Amusement Park?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Funtown-Splashtown is open for the season, and it will feel so wonderful (normal) to get back to Maine's biggest and best amusement park this summer!
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...