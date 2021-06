Overall Google Photos Hours after the new policy comes into force, the story ends, demonstrating the end of free and unlimited storage of high-quality photos in the cloud. In addition, the storage options available to the average Android phone user, especially the Google Pixel phone, will be reworked. The biggest change is that the ever-called compressed photos are no longer packaged as “high quality”. If you continue to use Google Photos, this storage option is called a “storage saver.” But wait. This applies only to Android phones manufactured by phone manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi, for example. Google Pixel smartphone users will continue to have unlimited access High quality or original quality photosIt depends on the Pixel smartphone you use.