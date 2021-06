Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the kind of gorgeous that belongs in a movie theater. Not because other games aren't beautiful, but because it distinctly looks like it was made by an animated film studio. No surprise, because that's exactly what Ember Lab was before deciding to make its first game. My first instinct for Kena though, was worry. A small team working on its first game—and one that looks so good—could very well have chased ambitions beyond its skill set. After spending an hour and a half with Kena, I've stuffed my concerns up on the shelf.