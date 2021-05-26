Cancel
Peacock & Sky Team For Doc Series ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’

By Jake Kanter
Deadline
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock and Sky are teaming for the latest documentary series seeking to unravel the secrets of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Blue Ant Studios will produce Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, which will premiere on NBCUniversal-owned Peacock on June 24 before landing on Comcast-owned Sky on June 28 in the UK. It will be titled Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow in the UK.

