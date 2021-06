The memory kits are forged with frequencies up to 3600 and 4000 MHz and capacities up to 32GB (16GB x2) and 64GB (32GB x2). The TOUGHRAM XG RGB series inherits the same craftsmanship and quality expected from the TOUGHRAM name; they are compatible with the latest AMD and Intel® motherboards and they have been through rigorous tests to select tightly-screened ICs, designed with a with a ten-layer PCB, constructed with 10μ gold fingers and 2oz copper inner layers to ensure high and stable performance. Designed with 2 different colors of aluminum and trimmed with a chrome stripe in the middle, the TOUGHRAM XG RGB is ambitioned at providing an exclusive style for users standing out from the normal.