At the opening of the NATO Maritime Security Center of Excellence in Istanbul, one of several NATO centers and commands in Turkey, the nation’s defense minister, Hulusi Akar, delivered an address that both touted Turkey’s role as a NATO powerhouse and expressed chagrin that the military bloc isn’t assisting it in its now 44-year-old war against ethnic Kurds in several nations. His speech followed by a day a conversation he held with his American opposite number, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, whom he will meet on Monday at NATO Headquarters.