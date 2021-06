ELK COUNTY--The Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (PAUC) has been plagued with problems for over a year now since Governor Tom Wolf shut down most businesses in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The system was so overloaded with claims following his directive that people were waiting for over six months to receive benefits. The scandal-plagued Department of Labor and Industry (PA L&I) even replaced its leader Gerard Oleksiak in December with Jennifer Berrier, the "acting" Pennsylvania secretary of labor and industry who has not yet been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Legislature and will face many questions when she faces the full Senate.