Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Laser-driven ion acceleration with deep learning

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile advances in machine learning over the past decade have made significant impacts in applications such as image classification, natural language processing and pattern recognition, scientific endeavors have only just begun to leverage this technology. This is most notable in processing large quantities of data from experiments. Research conducted at...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Deep Learning#Ions#Data Science Machine#Science And Technology#Experimental Data#Science Experiments#Physics Of Plasma#Llnl#Ldrd#Department Of Energy#Preplasma Gradient#Lg#Gaussian#Nif#Ion Acceleration#Ion Energy#Shaped Laser Pulses#Electron Temperature#Experimental Parameters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Instagram
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating Optimal Experimental Design for Robust Synchronization of Uncertain Kuramoto Oscillator Model Using Machine Learning

Objective-based uncertainty quantification (objective-UQ) is extremely useful in real-world problems that aim at achieving specific objectives based on complex uncertain systems. Central to this objective-UQ is the concept of mean objective cost of uncertainty (MOCU), which provides effective means of quantifying the impact of uncertainty on the operational goals at hand. MOCU is especially useful for optimal experimental design (OED), as the potential efficacy of an experimental campaign can be quantified by estimating the MOCU after the campaign. However, MOCU-based OED tends to be computationally expensive. In this paper, we propose a novel machine learning (ML) scheme that can significantly accelerate MOCU computation and MOCU-based experimental design. The main idea is to use an ML model to efficiently search for the optimal robust operator under model uncertainty, a necessary step for computing MOCU. We apply the proposed scheme to design experiments aimed at optimally enhancing the control performance of uncertain Kuramoto oscillator models. Our results show that the proposed scheme results in up to 154-fold speed improvement without any degradation of the OED performance.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Quantum Compiling by Deep Reinforcement Learning

The architecture of circuital quantum computers requires computing layers devoted to compiling high-level quantum algorithms into lower-level circuits of quantum gates. The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation, as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The existence of an approximating sequence of one qubit quantum gates is guaranteed by the Solovay-Kitaev theorem, which implies sub-optimal algorithms to establish it explicitly. Since a unitary transformation may require significantly different gate sequences, depending on the base considered, such a problem is of great complexity and does not admit an efficient approximating algorithm. Therefore, traditional approaches are time-consuming tasks, unsuitable to be employed during quantum computation. We exploit the deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which has a significantly different trade-off between search time and exploitation time. Deep reinforcement learning allows creating single-qubit operations in real time, after an arbitrary long training period during which a strategy for creating sequences to approximate unitary operators is built. The deep reinforcement learning based compiling method allows for fast computation times, which could in principle be exploited for real-time quantum compiling.
ComputersNature.com

Learning many-electron wavefunctions with deep neural networks

In 1929, Paul Dirac noted that all the necessary theory to understand chemistry and much of physics was already known, but the only difficulty in using it was that the equations were too complicated to be solved exactly. Ever since, the electronic structure community has sought to develop accurate approximate methods to solve these equations.
Technologyarxiv.org

Rawlsian Fair Adaptation of Deep Learning Classifiers

Group-fairness in classification aims for equality of a predictive utility across different sensitive sub-populations, e.g., race or gender. Equality or near-equality constraints in group-fairness often worsen not only the aggregate utility but also the utility for the least advantaged sub-population. In this paper, we apply the principles of Pareto-efficiency and least-difference to the utility being accuracy, as an illustrative example, and arrive at the Rawls classifier that minimizes the error rate on the worst-off sensitive sub-population. Our mathematical characterization shows that the Rawls classifier uniformly applies a threshold to an ideal score of features, in the spirit of fair equality of opportunity. In practice, such a score or a feature representation is often computed by a black-box model that has been useful but unfair. Our second contribution is practical Rawlsian fair adaptation of any given black-box deep learning model, without changing the score or feature representation it computes. Given any score function or feature representation and only its second-order statistics on the sensitive sub-populations, we seek a threshold classifier on the given score or a linear threshold classifier on the given feature representation that achieves the Rawls error rate restricted to this hypothesis class. Our technical contribution is to formulate the above problems using ambiguous chance constraints, and to provide efficient algorithms for Rawlsian fair adaptation, along with provable upper bounds on the Rawls error rate. Our empirical results show significant improvement over state-of-the-art group-fair algorithms, even without retraining for fairness.
Sciencearxiv.org

Locally Valid and Discriminative Confidence Intervals for Deep Learning Models

Crucial for building trust in deep learning models for critical real-world applications is efficient and theoretically sound uncertainty quantification, a task that continues to be challenging. Useful uncertainty information is expected to have two key properties: It should be valid (guaranteeing coverage) and discriminative (more uncertain when the expected risk is high). Moreover, when combined with deep learning (DL) methods, it should be scalable and affect the DL model performance minimally. Most existing Bayesian methods lack frequentist coverage guarantees and usually affect model performance. The few available frequentist methods are rarely discriminative and/or violate coverage guarantees due to unrealistic assumptions. Moreover, many methods are expensive or require substantial modifications to the base neural network. Building upon recent advances in conformal prediction and leveraging the classical idea of kernel regression, we propose Locally Valid and Discriminative confidence intervals (LVD), a simple, efficient and lightweight method to construct discriminative confidence intervals (CIs) for almost any DL model. With no assumptions on the data distribution, such CIs also offer finite-sample local coverage guarantees (contrasted to the simpler marginal coverage). Using a diverse set of datasets, we empirically verify that besides being the only locally valid method, LVD also exceeds or matches the performance (including coverage rate and prediction accuracy) of existing uncertainty quantification methods, while offering additional benefits in scalability and flexibility.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Probabilistic Deep Learning with Probabilistic Neural Networks and Deep Probabilistic Models

Probabilistic deep learning is deep learning that accounts for uncertainty, both model uncertainty and data uncertainty. It is based on the use of probabilistic models and deep neural networks. We distinguish two approaches to probabilistic deep learning: probabilistic neural networks and deep probabilistic models. The former employs deep neural networks that utilize probabilistic layers which can represent and process uncertainty; the latter uses probabilistic models that incorporate deep neural network components which capture complex non-linear stochastic relationships between the random variables. We discuss some major examples of each approach including Bayesian neural networks and mixed density networks (for probabilistic neural networks), and variational autoencoders, deep Gaussian processes and deep mixed effects models (for deep probabilistic models). TensorFlow Probability is a library for probabilistic modeling and inference which can be used for both approaches of probabilistic deep learning. We include its code examples for illustration.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Four Deep Learning Papers to Read in June 2021

Welcome to the June edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. May has been quite the month including the virtual ICLR 2021 conference, ICML review decisions as well as the NeurIPS deadlines. So let’s dive into my four favourite papers that I read in May 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep grey matter quantitative susceptibility mapping from small spatial coverages using deep learning

Introduction: Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) is generally acquired with full brain coverage, even though many QSM brain-iron studies focus on the deep grey matter (DGM) region only. Reducing the spatial coverage to the DGM vicinity can substantially shorten the scan time or enhance the spatial resolution without increasing scan time; however, this may lead to significant DGM susceptibility underestimation. Method: A recently proposed deep learning-based QSM method, namely xQSM, is investigated to assess the accuracy of dipole inversion on reduced brain coverages. Pre-processed magnetic field maps are extended symmetrically from the centre of globus pallidus in the coronal plane to simulate QSM acquisitions of difference spatial coverages.Results: The proposed xQSM network led to the lowest DGM contrast lost with the smallest susceptibility variation range across all spatial coverages. For the digital brain phantom simulation, xQSM improved the DGM susceptibility underestimation more than 20% in small spatial coverages. For the in vivo acquisition, less than 5% DGM susceptibility error was achieved in 48 mm axial slabs using the xQSM network, while a minimum of 112 mm coverage was required for conventional methods. It is also shown that the background field removal process performed worse in reduced brain coverages, which further deteriorated the subsequent dipole inversion. Conclusion: The recently proposed deep learning-based xQSM method significantly improves the accuracy of DGM QSM from small spatial coverages as compared with conventional QSM algorithms, which can shorten DGM QSM acquisition time substantially.
Sciencearxiv.org

Accurate computational evolution of proteins and its dependence on deep learning

Enzyme is the major workhorse to carry out the diverse cellular functions. It catalyzes the biological reactions with a high specificity, with its topology playing a crucial role. For ecologically safe production of numerous bioproducts including drugs and chemicals, we have been striving to design the industrially useful enzyme molecules with highly improved catalytic capability. As the sequence space is enormous for an enzyme, its quick and effective exploration is quite improbable for the mutagenesis studies whose accuracy is greatly reliant on the prior information of the mutated sites and the extent of rigorous screening of the mutant libraries. Although directed evolution methods significantly aid the construction of a functionally improved molecule, their credibility depends on the successful excavation of the functionally similar sequence space in the available databases, encompassing billions of proteins. As deep learning methods aid us to extensively uncover the underlying network of all the key catalytic positions without any experimental data, their implementation has reliably increased the accuracy of directed evolution. The chapter comprehensively explains data mining and deep learning methods to further showcase their importance in enzyme engineering methods. The key biological and algorithmic limitations of these deep learning methodologies are lastly highlighted.
Computersarxiv.org

Graph-based Deep Learning for Communication Networks: A Survey

Communication networks are important infrastructures in contemporary society. There are still many challenges that are not fully solved and new solutions are proposed continuously in this active research area. In recent years, to model the network topology, graph-based deep learning has achieved state-of-the-art performance in a series of problems in communication networks. In this survey, we review the rapidly growing body of research using different graph-based deep learning models, e.g. graph convolutional and graph attention networks, in various problems from different communication networks, e.g. wireless networks, wired networks, and software-defined networks. We also present a well-organized list of the problem and solution for each study and identify future research directions. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first survey that focuses on the application of graph-based deep learning methods in communication networks. To track the follow-up research, a public GitHub repository is created, where the relevant papers will be updated continuously.
Computersarxiv.org

Training a Machine-Learning Driven Gaussian Approximation Potential for Si-H Interactions

Hydrogenation of amorphous silicon is critical to reducing defect densities, passivating mid-gap states and improving photoconductivity. However, achieving high accuracy with low computational cost in the treatment of Si-H interactions in atomistic simulations has been historically challenging. Here we introduce a machine-learning driven Gaussian approximation potential for atomistic simulations of various hydrogenated phases of silicon. Trained on density functional theory (DFT) measurements of energies, forces and stresses, this potential enables materials simulations of hydrogenated silicon with DFT-level accuracy but significantly reduced computational expense. We demonstrate the capabilities of the potential by using it to create hydrogenated liquid and amorphous silicon, and validating the structural measurements with excellent agreement against those of atomic configurations produced by density functional theory and experiment. These validations highlight the promise of using the potential for realistic and accurate simulations of a variety of hydrogenated silicon structures, particularly bulk a-Si:H and c-Si/a-Si:H heterojunctions.
Computersarxiv.org

Uncertainty Baselines: Benchmarks for Uncertainty & Robustness in Deep Learning

Zachary Nado, Neil Band, Mark Collier, Josip Djolonga, Michael W. Dusenberry, Sebastian Farquhar, Angelos Filos, Marton Havasi, Rodolphe Jenatton, Ghassen Jerfel, Jeremiah Liu, Zelda Mariet, Jeremy Nixon, Shreyas Padhy, Jie Ren, Tim G. J. Rudner, Yeming Wen, Florian Wenzel, Kevin Murphy, D. Sculley, Balaji Lakshminarayanan, Jasper Snoek, Yarin Gal, Dustin Tran.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Tensor Normal Training for Deep Learning Models

Abstract: Despite the predominant use of first-order methods for training deep learning models, second-order methods, and in particular, natural gradient methods, remain of interest because of their potential for accelerating training through the use of curvature information. Several methods with non-diagonal preconditioning matrices, including KFAC and Shampoo, have been proposed and shown to be effective. Based on the so-called tensor normal (TN) distribution, we propose and analyze a brand new approximate natural gradient method, Tensor Normal Training (TNT), which like Shampoo, only requires knowledge on the shape of the training parameters. By approximating the probabilistically based Fisher matrix, as opposed to the empirical Fisher matrix, our method uses the layer-wise covariance of the sampling based gradient as the pre-conditioning matrix. Moreover, the assumption that the sampling-based (tensor) gradient follows a TN distribution, ensures that its covariance has a Kronecker separable structure, which leads to a tractable approximation to the Fisher matrix. Consequently, TNT's memory requirements and per-iteration computational costs are only slightly higher than those for first-order methods. In our experiments, TNT exhibited superior optimization performance to KFAC and Shampoo, and to state-of-the-art first-order methods. Moreover, TNT demonstrated its ability to generalize as well as these first-order methods, using fewer epochs.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A guide to the field of Deep Learning

Since the list has gotten rather long, I have included an excerpt above; the full list is at the bottom of this post. Classic Machine Learning covers key concepts of classic Machine Learning techniques. Networks covers the classic DNNs, CNNs, and RNNs. Theory lists the concepts behind the above categories.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Creating nanomaterials with new laser driven method

(Nanowerk News) In the journal Nature Communications ("Laser-driven growth of structurally defined transition metal oxide nanocrystals on carbon nitride photoelectrodes in milliseconds"), an interdisciplinary team from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces presents for the first time a laser-driven technology that enables them to create nanoparticles such as copper, cobalt and nickel oxides. At the usual printing speed, photoelectrodes are produced in this way, for example, for a wide range of applications such as the generation of green hydrogen.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Markov State Abstractions for Deep Reinforcement Learning

The fundamental assumption of reinforcement learning in Markov decision processes (MDPs) is that the relevant decision process is, in fact, Markov. However, when MDPs have rich observations, agents typically learn by way of an abstract state representation, and such representations are not guaranteed to preserve the Markov property. We introduce a novel set of conditions and prove that they are sufficient for learning a Markov abstract state representation. We then describe a practical training procedure that combines inverse model estimation and temporal contrastive learning to learn an abstraction that approximately satisfies these conditions. Our novel training objective is compatible with both online and offline training: it does not require a reward signal, but agents can capitalize on reward information when available. We empirically evaluate our approach on a visual gridworld domain and a set of continuous control benchmarks. Our approach learns representations that capture the underlying structure of the domain and lead to improved sample efficiency over state-of-the-art deep reinforcement learning with visual features -- often matching or exceeding the performance achieved with hand-designed compact state information.
ComputersNature.com

Improving performance of deep learning models with axiomatic attribution priors and expected gradients

Recent research has demonstrated that feature attribution methods for deep networks can themselves be incorporated into training; these attribution priors optimize for a model whose attributions have certain desirable properties—most frequently, that particular features are important or unimportant. These attribution priors are often based on attribution methods that are not guaranteed to satisfy desirable interpretability axioms, such as completeness and implementation invariance. Here we introduce attribution priors to optimize for higher-level properties of explanations, such as smoothness and sparsity, enabled by a fast new attribution method formulation called expected gradients that satisfies many important interpretability axioms. This improves model performance on many real-world tasks where previous attribution priors fail. Our experiments show that the gains from combining higher-level attribution priors with expected gradients attributions are consistent across image, gene expression and healthcare datasets. We believe that this work motivates and provides the necessary tools to support the widespread adoption of axiomatic attribution priors in many areas of applied machine learning. The implementations and our results have been made freely available to academic communities.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Novel Graph-Theoretic Deep Representation Learning Method for Multi-Label Remote Sensing Image Retrieval

This paper presents a novel graph-theoretic deep representation learning method in the framework of multi-label remote sensing (RS) image retrieval problems. The proposed method aims to extract and exploit multi-label co-occurrence relationships associated to each RS image in the archive. To this end, each training image is initially represented with a graph structure that provides region-based image representation combining both local information and the related spatial organization. Unlike the other graph-based methods, the proposed method contains a novel learning strategy to train a deep neural network for automatically predicting a graph structure of each RS image in the archive. This strategy employs a region representation learning loss function to characterize the image content based on its multi-label co-occurrence relationship. Experimental results show the effectiveness of the proposed method for retrieval problems in RS compared to state-of-the-art deep representation learning methods. The code of the proposed method is publicly available at this https URL .
ScienceNature.com

Accelerated mapping of electronic density of states patterns of metallic nanoparticles via machine-learning

Within first-principles density functional theory (DFT) frameworks, it is challenging to predict the electronic structures of nanoparticles (NPs) accurately but fast. Herein, a machine-learning architecture is proposed to rapidly but reasonably predict electronic density of states (DOS) patterns of metallic NPs via a combination of principal component analysis (PCA) and the crystal graph convolutional neural network (CGCNN). With the PCA, a mathematically high-dimensional DOS image can be converted to a low-dimensional vector. The CGCNN plays a key role in reflecting the effects of local atomic structures on the DOS patterns of NPs with only a few of material features that are easily extracted from a periodic table. The PCA-CGCNN model is applicable for all pure and bimetallic NPs, in which a handful DOS training sets that are easily obtained with the typical DFT method are considered. The PCA-CGCNN model predicts the R2 value to be 0.85 or higher for Au pure NPs and 0.77 or higher for Au@Pt core@shell bimetallic NPs, respectively, in which the values are for the test sets. Although the PCA-CGCNN method showed a small loss of accuracy when compared with DFT calculations, the prediction time takes just ~ 160 s irrespective of the NP size in contrast to DFT method, for example, 13,000 times faster than the DFT method for Pt147. Our approach not only can be immediately applied to predict electronic structures of actual nanometer scaled NPs to be experimentally synthesized, but also be used to explore correlations between atomic structures and other spectrum image data of the materials (e.g., X-ray diffraction, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy).