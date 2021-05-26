Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Researchers find potential use for recycled plastic in concrete

By Montana State University
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of tons of plastic are discarded each day, and for much of it there are few options for conventional recycling. But that material could soon find a new and beneficial use thanks to microbes being harnessed by Montana State University scientists. In a recent study, researchers in MSU's Norm...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Recycled Plastic#Recycled Materials#Recycled Water#Recyclable Materials#Montana State University#Msu#Sporosarcina#Capital High School#Concrete Samples#Concrete Filler Materials#Traditional Concrete#Concrete Production#Conventional Recycling#Plastics#Material#Containers#Surfaces#Disposable Water Bottles#Massive Reuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentvieravoice.com

Plastics recycling extends to dental-care supplies

Since 1950, the world has produced more than 8.3 billion tons of plastic. About 60 percent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment – in our streets, in our waters. “Today, we produce 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year,” according to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING CAPTION Techmer PM Introduces Improved Pigment for the Sorting and Recycling of Black Plastics

CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2021-- Please replace the caption for release dated March 1, 2021 with the accompanying corrected caption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005187/en/. Techmer PM’s new NIR Black pigment allows black plastics to be accurately sorted using near-infrared sorting equipment, which boosts...
Environmentbostonnews.net

Recycled Plastic Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2021-2028

Adverse environmental impact of plastics disposal, raising consciousness on energy savings, and growing knowledge to control the pollution caused by plastic disposal and the environmental benefits, which include power savings, are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the recycled plastics market. Also, raising concerns about sustainable as well as renewable packaging options have primarily increased with improvements in consumer education, and a growing knowledge of health and the climate has provided new possibilities for recycled plastics. The growing demand for artificial textiles will be one of the significant trends in the recycled plastics market.
EnvironmentBBC

Plastic pollution research ship moors in Bristol

A research ship on a 13-week journey around the British Isles to highlight the problem of marine plastic pollution has moored in Bristol. The Pelican of London has brought with it its team of marine experts and researchers. Bristol charity City to Sea will be surveying the coastline and will...
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Ecosense: Recycling of plastic products

Plastics began to appear on the horizon as early as the 1930s, but widespread, practical uses began after WWII. When mankind discovered the light weight, durable, nearly indestructible nature of plastic packaging, that’s when the real boom began and the volume of plastic exploded from there. The boon and the problem with plastic is that very indestructible trait. Once created, plastic never really disappears and we, the human race, are running out of places to store it.
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

DOE invests $14.5M in plastics recycling R&D

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Washington, has announced it plans to invest up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics such as plastic bags, wraps and films. This funding is part of the department’s Plastics Innovation Challenge.
Environmentkamcity.com

Britvic’s Ballygowan Water Brands Moves To Recycled Plastic

Britvic-owned Irish water brand, Ballygowan Mineral Water, is moving to 100% recycled plastic bottles after the company invested €2m in its operations at the company’s Newcastle West source in Limerick. The move is part of Britvic’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability strategy, which will see all its bottles including Robinsons,...
Environmentatoallinks.com

Greenhouse Ships, Recycling Ships and Plastic Fishery will reform the fishing

The official Greenhouse Ship, Recycling Ship and Plastic Fishery projects were started by Greening Deserts founder from Leipzig in 2018. The projects will develop sustainable solutions to collect and to recycle plastics in oceans, rivers, seas and other waters. First plastic collector boats, landing ships and plastic recycling platforms to update old ships were designed. During the years the ship industry was invited to join these awesome projects. Many institutions and organizations were informed.
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Cariuma’s Recycled Plastic Sneakers Help Cleanse the Oceans

In honor of World Ocean Day, Brazil-based eco-conscious footwear upstart Cariuma is taking on the pervasive issue of plastic waste. Through a collaborative partnership with public benefit corporation and certified B Corp 4Ocean, which collects and repurposes bottles and other single-use plastics, the company on Tuesday launched a limited-edition capsule aimed at unclogging the planet’s…
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

More recycled plastics will not change polymers demand outlook - Dow CEO

NEW YORK (ICIS)--Greater demand for recycled plastics will not change the overall demand outlook for polymers, the CEO at US chemicals major Dow said. “End use polyethylene (PE) demand would still continue to grow [at] 1.3-1.5 times [to GDP]. It may mean you need less new [virgin] capacity coming on, but you have to blend more recycled material with the virgin content,” said Jim Fitterling during an investor call hosted by Bernstein.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Can the UK recycle plastic without dumping it on other countries?

THE grim piles of plastic waste blanketing riversides and burning next to roads around the Turkish province of Adana didn’t take long to trace back to other countries. An investigation by campaigners Greenpeace UK in March found single-use carrier bags, yogurt pots, milk bottle labels and other items with UK supermarket labels among the material at 10 sites of illegally dumped rubbish.
Environmentindianapublicradio.org

Purdue Researchers Studying Shellfish To Create Sustainable Adhesives

Researchers at Purdue University are working to find more environmentally-friendly adhesives for everything from cardboard packages to shoes. They’re hoping creatures such as shellfish might hold clues for trying to get things to stick together – naturally. Purdue researchers say many adhesives are petroleum based – making them difficult to...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycled Ocean Plastic Mattresses

The Harmony Lux Hybrid Mattress by Beautyrest is made with recovered ocean plastics and it represents the third iteration in the sustainable Harmony collection. The mattress includes layers of memory foam to relieve pressure and provide adaptive comfort, plus Beautyrest's patented T2 Pocketed Coil Technology for additional support in the areas where it's needed most.
Environmentthebrighterside.news

A novel way to create vanilla flavoring through recycled plastic

Researchers have discovered that the common bacteria E. coli can be deployed as a sustainable way to convert post-consumer plastic into vanillin, a new study reveals. Vanillin is the primary component of extracted vanilla beans and is responsible for the characteristic taste and smell of vanilla. The transformation could boost...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

New material inspired by spider silk could help solve our plastic problem

Plastics are very useful materials. They've contributed significant benefits to modern society. But the unprecedented amount of plastics produced over the past few decades has caused serious environmental pollution. Packaging alone was responsible for 46% out of 340 million tonnes of plastic waste generated globally in 2018. Although plastic recycling...
EnvironmentDesign Milk

Very Good and Proper Turns Hemp Fiber + Recycled Plastic Into Outdoor Chairs

Very Good and Proper (VG&P) was founded in 2008 by product and furniture designer (now director, majority owner and CEO) Ed Carpenter, fellow RCA-graduate and London-based German designer (now design director) André Klauser and restauranteur Patrick Clayton Malone – initially to produce furniture for Malone’s new restaurant group Canteen, and then for a wider market. Today, their signature pieces still include the Canteen Table, the Hook & Knob, and the Utility Chair, all launched at the London Design Festival in 2009. Collaborating with leading architects, interior designers and furniture dealers around the world, VG&P designs and manufactures carefully considered, practical and beautiful products using quality materials and craftsmanship. Their most recent project is the result of a collaboration with Paris-based design studio AC/AL and is an outdoor chair made using a new bio-composite technology that combines hemp fiber with recycled European plastic.
EnvironmentBBC

Lucozade Sport bottles to be 100% recycled plastic

All Lucozade Sports bottles will be made entirely from recycled plastic by the end of 2021 following a £6m investment in its Gloucestershire site. Suntory Beverage and Food said the policy would save 3,400 tonnes of new plastic from being produced each year. The company also owns the brand Ribena,...
Environmentjustmeans.com

Recycling Plastics, Growing Opportunity

Tweet This: By turning flexible plastic waste into post-consumer recycled (PCR) film solutions, @DowNewsroom and @Lucro_India are helping boost the circular economy in India while also benefiting local communities. https://bit.ly/3uGA9k1. Dow has signed a memorandum of understanding with a young India-based recycling company to develop and produce polyethylene film solutions...
Environmentdengarden.com

How to Make DIY Plant Tags and Labels From Recycled Plastic

Lady Rain works as a daytime stock trader and writes about crafts and travels. She spends her weekends doing papercraft models and painting. Why It's Important to Label Your Plants With Tags and Markers. If you are a home gardener who likes to grow your own crops from seeds, I...