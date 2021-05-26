Cancel
The relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace

By University of Pennsylvania
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wharton School, with support from Moody's Corporation and DiversityInc, published a new study, "Improving Workplace Culture Through Evidence-Based Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices," examining the relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and a variety of workplace outcomes. The study reveals key findings and provides recommendations for managerial DEI actions designed to improve workplace culture.

phys.org
Diversity and inclusion consultancy Kiltered launches

Barrister and activist Morag Ofili launches a forward-thinking diversity and inclusion consultancy with the mission to enrich company cultures by developing achievable strategies for change. Named Kiltered – the word ‘kilter’ meaning balance or equilibrium – the initiative uses data to cultivate positive communications and behaviour within businesses. Ofili, who...
Housingadvisory.com

The provider organization's guide to diversity, equity, and inclusion

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is increasingly a priority for provider organizations. And many leaders want to advance their approach beyond ad hoc short-term pilots to a comprehensive and effective strategy. To do so, organizations need a few things—dedicated leaders, staff, resources, metrics, and goals—but first and foremost, a clear vision.
PoliticsPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

State creates Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office

The Office of Advocacy and Reform, established in 2019 in an effort to protect Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations, announced the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and job openings within the office to lead efforts with state agencies and employers across the commonwealth. “As public servants, commonwealth employees should...
Economymit.edu

Scaling Diversity and Inclusion in Business Education

In 2020, the MIT Sloan School of Management strengthened its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by establishing the Endowment for Enduring Diversity and Inclusion—a fellowship program that aims to encourage and empower students from underrepresented populations. The MIT Sloan community has since responded. Here is one of their inspirational stories...
BusinessLaw.com

Global In-House Legal Leaders Share What’s Working in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The volume and sophistication of outside-counsel DE&I surveys lately proves that driving inclusion and diversity for in-house teams and their providers is a high priority in legal functions. Far more companies are having in-depth conversations with their law firms about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as they seek to build and streamline a cohesive infrastructure to support internal and external efforts.
Cleveland, OHcsuohio.edu

Certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion now available at CSU

CLEVELAND (June 2, 2021) - Cleveland State University is offering a certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), developed by the CSU Division of Continuing and Extended Education and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and University Engagement. The non-credit certificate is part of CSU’s plan to promote diversity, equity and...
EconomyDaily Journal of Commerce

Center For Equity & Inclusion

Though its work is traditionally broader than the building industry, the Center for Equity & Inclusion found itself in the project owner seat in 2020 when it decided to purchase and renovate a 107-year-old building on Alberta Street to serve as its new headquarters. The project provided an opportunity for...
Americasvaluationreview.com

AIC launches equity, diversity and inclusion council

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) has taken a significant step in its equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) efforts with the launch of its President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion. First announced late last fall by President Jan Wicherek, the council’s mission is to promote equity and diversity within the AIC and the valuation profession at large, according to a release from AIC.
BusinessSHOOT Online

Tradeout Producers Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Toolkit for Hollywood

Kit Offers Production Companies a Guide to Better Position Projects for Industry Inclusion Standards. Tradeout Producers Founder and CEO, Kaaveh Shoamanesh has partnered with Anj Handa, the Founder of Inspiring Women Changemakers to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) toolkit designed specifically to offer guidance to production companies who strive to meet the entertainment industry efforts. With equality conversations at an all-time high in Hollywood, this kit gives independent production teams the opportunity to mirror those inclusion and diversity efforts of their studio and network partners in meaningful ways.
Lawpennrecord.com

ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: Advancing Equity and Inclusion in Legal Workplaces

Armstrong Teasdale LLP recently issued the following announcement. When:June 10, 2021 at 2:00pm – 3:00pm(CDT) People:Meshach Y. Rhoades, Sarah Roe Sise, Sonji R. Young. As law firms and legal workplaces of today strive to transform, the quest to foster more diverse and inclusive environments is a growing priority. In this course, Armstrong Teasdale Chief Diversity Officer and Partner Meshach Rhoades, Inclusion Committee Chair and Partner Sarah Sise, and VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sonji Young will explore the history of workplace diversity in the legal industry, mitigating bias to champion inclusive hiring and allyship.
Economymusically.com

Aim publishes its first equity, diversity and inclusion audit

British indie body Aim has published its first equity, diversity and inclusion audit, in what is planned to become an annual report. It’s a summary of what the organisation has been doing in the last year, benchmarked against some of the ‘frameworks’ it has signed up to:. UK Music’s 10-point...
Collegesumanitoba.ca

We all share in building equity, diversity and inclusion at UM

It is with gratitude today that I release the final report of the President’s Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and endorse all of its recommendations. The report’s significant equity, diversity and inclusion recommendations, which have been shared with the UM senior leadership team and presented to the Senate and Board of Governors, will guide our University’s path forward in a meaningful way. I encourage all members of our community to explore its contents.
Golden Valley, MNccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Forms Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission

The Golden Valley City Council voted to combine two entities to form the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. The city’s Rising TIDES Task Force and the Human Rights Commission will integrate to form the new commission, which will begin meeting in July. The change comes as the temporary Rising TIDES...