The relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace
The Wharton School, with support from Moody's Corporation and DiversityInc, published a new study, "Improving Workplace Culture Through Evidence-Based Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices," examining the relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and a variety of workplace outcomes. The study reveals key findings and provides recommendations for managerial DEI actions designed to improve workplace culture.phys.org