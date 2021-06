Lopes Masonic Lodge based in Exeter were delighted when their application to the WAKE fund on behalf of Kenton Force was successful. Kenton Force led by Peter White and his team raise between £8 and £12 Thousand a year for FORCE EXETER the well known and worthy cancer support charity. They do this with the support of a Parish population of 1,300 people by hard work and determination organising in Non Covid19 times, Big Breakfasts, Sponsored Walks, 24hr dog walks, Cream Teas and Fares and also with the traditional collecting bucket most of which have had to be cancelled this year.