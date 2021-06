(CNN) — While the West has been scorching this week, the heat is on the move. As this heat wave pushes east, more than 160 records could be broken by the end of the week. Heat warnings and advisories extended Wednesday from the California/Mexico border to Canada, where the heat will remain for much of the West. "Extreme heat in these locations will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses," says the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).