Ethereum is on a consolidation pattern after the US inflation data. According to the US Department of Labor, the headline CPI rose by 5.0% compared to the forecasted 4.7% on a year-on-year basis. It is the highest level since August 2008. With the exclusion of food and energy components, core CPI has come in at 3.8%, which is higher than the forecasted 3.4% and the prior month’s 3.0%. It is its highest level since January 1992.