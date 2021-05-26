Cancel
Video Games

Bungie is hiring for a new "multiplayer action game” IP

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Destiny and original Halo developers Bungie are currently hiring for an 'Incubation Sandbox Designer' to work on a new "multiplayer action game” IP. The job application - via @DestinyNews - is looking for someone with “experience working on character-focused action games'' as well as someone who has “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports.” According to the job listing, the successful candidate will be working on a game that is currently in incubation, which means it's in the earliest stages of development.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

