Bungie is hiring for a new "multiplayer action game” IP

When it comes to the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, it appears that the console is not the only thing missing from many gamers’ household. There is a section of the community that is crying out for more games, in particular, new and shiny ones. That is an understandable take, of course, considering the hefty investment put into the machine. Sony knows that, and PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has reiterated that there are more than 25 new PS5 games in development in a new blog post interview.