Bungie is hiring for a new "multiplayer action game” IP
Destiny and original Halo developers Bungie are currently hiring for an 'Incubation Sandbox Designer' to work on a new "multiplayer action game” IP. The job application - via @DestinyNews - is looking for someone with “experience working on character-focused action games'' as well as someone who has “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports.” According to the job listing, the successful candidate will be working on a game that is currently in incubation, which means it's in the earliest stages of development.www.gamesradar.com