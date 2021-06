During the earliest days of COVID - 19, hotel average daily rate (ADR) in South America was as low as 47.8% below pre - pandemic levels. One year later, rates in the region have improved slightly - April’s 15.7% increase was the first year - over - year positive in the metric since the middle of 2019 - but still remain far from recovery. More specifically, South America’s April 2021 ADR level of US$56.99 was more than US$30 less than the pre - pandemic benchmark from April 2019 (US$89.55).