Nets three-point explosion in Game 2 too much for Celtics to overcome

By Jack Noonan
CelticsBlog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, the best roster in the NBA finally looked unbeatable Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. When the Brooklyn Big 3 is firing on all cylinders, there is not much for any team to do. It is especially the case against a struggling Celtics team who instantly looked to be no match for the Nets. The game started with both teams hitting shots, but then as the Celtics started missing, the Nets did not. This led to an early large lead for Brooklyn and they never looked back.

www.celticsblog.com
