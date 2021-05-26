Cancel
Study reveals new route to rapid, efficient removal of micro-pollutants in water

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Cover picture for the articleRecently, the research team led by Prof. Kong Lingtao from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) prepared a highly active single iron atom catalyst (Fe-ISAs@CN) which can activate HNO2 to generate free radicals, achieving rapid removal of sulfadiazine pollutants in aqueous solutions. The relevant results were published in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science.

