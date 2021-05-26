Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to change your username in WhatsApp on iPhone

By Siddharth Suvarna
idownloadblog.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp, the cross platform messaging app, has millions of daily active users. It is used by people of all ages, but some may not know how to customise the app. For example, if you’re new to WhatsApp, or don’t know how to use the app, then this article is for you.

www.idownloadblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Username#Iphone Users#Ios Users#Android Users#Snapchat Users#Settings#Daily Active Users#Tech Savvy#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Screenshot on an iPhone 12

Sometimes you need to capture exactly what you see on your iPhone screen, and that’s where a screenshot comes in. Luckily, taking a screenshot on an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini is just as easy as on the other iPhone models. Here’s how. How to Take an iPhone 12...
Cell Phonesimore.com

How to precisely find an AirTag with your iPhone

After many years of speculation, Apple's AirTag item tracker is finally real and out in the wild. While item trackers are not new (they've been around for a while), it seems that the AirTag has put the entire product category into the mainstream, because well, that's what Apple does. With...
Cell Phonestribuneledgernews.com

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Jun. 6—We end up deleting WhatsApp messages for plenty of reasons — they could be because of typos or because you sent a message to the wrong person. And unless managed to read them right before they were deleted by the sender, or you managed to glance at the notification before you opened the app to find it deleted, there's really no way you can retrieve these. WhatsApp has no official feature that can help you retrieve deleted texts, but there is a hack. Please note, this hack works on Android only, it will not work for iOS users.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to change your Android phone's clock to 24-hour time

There are hundreds of uses for a smartphone. But a staple function will always be its clock. You can change your Android phone's clock to a 24-hour time format to avoid mixing up your AMs and PMs. Sure, many of the best android smartwatches are dedicated to the art of timekeeping, but old habits die hard, as the saying goes. Here's our guide on how to keep track of time military-style.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to spoof your iPhone or iPad GPS location

Spoofing the GPS location on your iPhone will tell location-based apps that you’re in a different place. There could be several reasons why one may want to do this. It could be to access blocked websites, tell dating apps that you’re in a different location, to play location-based games such as Pokemon GO, and so on.
Cell Phonessecuritygladiators.com

How to Change My IP Address on iPhone iOS – [Simple Method]

Your IP address is your unique ID across the internet. Without it, no one would be able to send you the precious content you are looking for. But most of the time, this ID (a public IP address) is dynamic and temporary. It changes every time you move, either physically or virtually.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How to undo/redo on an iPhone

Everyone knows there's plenty of quick shortcuts to performing a variety of actions on an iPhone, just as there is on PCs and Macs. Many of them are simple "Gestures," or pre-programmed finger movements you can do on the screen: primarily a series of taps, flicks, swipes, drags, pinches, touch-and-holds—even shaking your iPhone. Not to mention the developers playing around with additional face recognition-based features, which we may be seeing in the future.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How to copy/paste on an iPhone

It isn't for nothing that of all the smartphone brands and their operating systems out there, Apple has arguably gained the highest reputation for its devices' intuitive and easy-to-navigate user interface. As part of that promise, there's plenty of shortcuts for easy access to certain features, as well as performing...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to change your profile background in Steam

Your profile background on Steam is not ugly by any means, but not everyone wants to look at the same photo every day. The question is, can we replace what is there with something more unique? The answer to that is a massive yes. Luckily, we know how to make...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

How to synchronize all your notes stored in Google in the official iPhone ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We have all ever needed a paper and a pencil to jot down an important phone number, or a task that has come to mind by surprise. Luckily, since we carry a mobile phone in our pockets, that task has fallen on them, specifically in apps specially designed to keep track of the important things of our day to day. Now, as it happens in all areas of technology, it is necessary to use anapplication that, as a general rule, does not communicate too well with those of other developers, so we must go about configuring the account on several devices at the same time, to carry all the information synchronized. So now that you have bought an iPhone, how do you manage to pass all those notes that you had stored in the old smartphone? iOS can synchronize them only If this is your case, you are in luck because you have two possibilities. On the one hand, download the application that Google has to store these notes, which is Keep, or opt for a deeper synchronization within iOS, thanks to the possibility that we have to tell the operating system that in the case of those notes, pull the information of our Gmail account. So let’s get to it. First of all, you must be sure that you already have the Google account registered on the iPhone. To do this, you will have to have added it as an additional profile in the contact list or email (not in the Gmail app). If you have already done it, then we go to the “Settings” of the iPhone and look for “Notes”, which will appear next to the rest of the apps that iOS brings by default. Once inside we will have to look for the “Accounts by default” function, which is responsible for prioritizing the notes of a certain account, both when synchronizing the ones we already have stored in the service, and when uploading them. new ones that we are generating. It will be, so to speak, the account that will work by default with iOS. So we touch there and in the next menu we select Gmail, leaving iCloud as secondary or for specific cases. From that moment on, all the information in these annotations can be synchronized, updated on all devices and ready to be consulted also by any other user who has permissions to read them. >
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Email Address on Instagram

These days, keeping your social media accounts safe is vital. In particulat, it's important to keep your contact information—such as your email address—safe and up-to-date. Whether you've lost access to the email address you use on Instagram or simply want to use a different one for your account, Instagram makes...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to See Someone’s Instagram Username History

Instagram has lots of users and businesses. But like any other social media platform, you can’t always be certain if the person on the other side is honest or a legitimate business. One way to spot a fake Instagram account is by checking if it has changed its username recently....
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

WhatsApp: how to record a video call without your friend noticing

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - If you are holding an interview or simply want to have proof of what is involved in a meeting held inWhatsApp, then this tutorial is for you in case you are having a conversation through a video call.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to Upgrade Your iPhone Software | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

Apple rolls out a major software update every year at the Worldwide Developers conference (WWDC). Throughout the year, it keeps releasing small updates and fixes sporadically for iPhone users. The major annual iOS update often brings along UI enhancements, new features, and a slew of bug fixes. It is recommended that iPhone users stay up to date on their software to keep their privacy and security intact. Usually, Apple sends out a notification when an update is rolled out on all compatible iPhone handsets, but users can also manually go and check for an update, and download it.
networksasia.net

How To Transfer Pictures From Apple Iphone To Iphone

Exactly How To Conserve Images From Messages & Facebook On Your Iphone. Discover & Move Images & Video Clips From One More Iphone. Step 2 Choose Images You Intend To Transfer From The Photos Application. Solution 3 Airdrop Images From Apple Iphone To Iphone 11. How To Transfer Pictures From...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

WhatsApp: how to know if your messages are ignored without entering the application

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The trick is simple in case you are in doubt that your messages are being ignored by a contact fromWhatsApp. The best thing is that the tip works even if you have disabled the functions of showing the last connection and the blue checks, which appear when the message has been read by the receiver.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Do you know how to configure your own ‘Ctrl. + Z ‘to undo any action on iPhone?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The digital world has accustomed us to the fact that practically any action we take can be undone to go back to the previous step and end up doing it well. A kind of backtracking that we use when writing a text, deleting a file or applying a filter to a photo that has been horribly wrong. A “Control + Z” that makes perfect sense on the PC keyboard but, how can we run it on a mobile with a touch screen? TheiPhone has for some years a fun way to undo the last thing we have done. Whether it’s deleting an email from your inbox or typing a word that doesn’t fit the message. The way to do it is as simple as shaking the phone to bring up a window that will ask us if we want to undo the last thing we have done. Do you know how to activate it? Configure the “Ctrl. + Z” on the iPhone As always, we are facing a function that is saved within the accessibility area of ​​iOS and, therefore, we will have to go to that menu to activate it. As a general rule, if you come from many iPhones before the one you currently have, it is very possible that this function is already activated. Just in case you don’t remember, let’s go to where that function is to check it out. So we take the phone and go into the “Settings” of iOS. Now we go down the menu to the “Accessibility” option. There you will see a huge number of options that have to do with all the systems that the phone offers for those people who have some kind of physical problem to see or hear what happens on the smartphone screen. From all the available menus, click on the “Touch” one. Once inside, check that the “Shake to undo” option is activated, as it appears in the screenshots that you have just above. If you want to see that it is working correctly, without problems, try going to the email inbox and move a message to the trash, or any other folder. Shake the iPhone from left to right vigorously and if everything has gone well, you should see a confirmation window of that “Ctrl. + Z” touch. Of course, unfortunately, Apple has not yet developed a way to redo an action with some kind of similar jolt from the phone. >