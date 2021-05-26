How to change your username in WhatsApp on iPhone

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We have all ever needed a paper and a pencil to jot down an important phone number, or a task that has come to mind by surprise. Luckily, since we carry a mobile phone in our pockets, that task has fallen on them, specifically in apps specially designed to keep track of the important things of our day to day. Now, as it happens in all areas of technology, it is necessary to use anapplication that, as a general rule, does not communicate too well with those of other developers, so we must go about configuring the account on several devices at the same time, to carry all the information synchronized. So now that you have bought an iPhone, how do you manage to pass all those notes that you had stored in the old smartphone? iOS can synchronize them only If this is your case, you are in luck because you have two possibilities. On the one hand, download the application that Google has to store these notes, which is Keep, or opt for a deeper synchronization within iOS, thanks to the possibility that we have to tell the operating system that in the case of those notes, pull the information of our Gmail account. So let’s get to it. First of all, you must be sure that you already have the Google account registered on the iPhone. To do this, you will have to have added it as an additional profile in the contact list or email (not in the Gmail app). If you have already done it, then we go to the “Settings” of the iPhone and look for “Notes”, which will appear next to the rest of the apps that iOS brings by default. Once inside we will have to look for the “Accounts by default” function, which is responsible for prioritizing the notes of a certain account, both when synchronizing the ones we already have stored in the service, and when uploading them. new ones that we are generating. It will be, so to speak, the account that will work by default with iOS. So we touch there and in the next menu we select Gmail, leaving iCloud as secondary or for specific cases. From that moment on, all the information in these annotations can be synchronized, updated on all devices and ready to be consulted also by any other user who has permissions to read them. >