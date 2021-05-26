Cancel
Loki causes mischief in these exclusive new images of the Disney Plus show

By Matt Maytum
Following on the heels of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is set to continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small-screen expansion on Disney Plus. Where those previous series focused on duos in one form or another, the spotlight is very much on the God of Mischief here, picking up from the events of Avengers: Engame, albeit the part of that film where they revisit the timeline of 2012’s The Avengers, as Loki has just had his plans for subjugating Earth destroyed by the Tony Stark and co.

