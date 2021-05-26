Cancel
Warren, PA

Nikky's Dance Studio to present 11th annual dance recital

Bradford Era
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikky’s Dance Studio will present its 11th annual dance recital at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Struthers Library Theatre in Warren. The dancers have overcome numerous challenges to showcase what they have worked so hard for this year. They were able to have their 2020 recital in February 2021 in Warren at Struthers Library Theatre, showing all their hard work during COVID-19. This year’s recital they are ready to come alive and have more of an audience.

Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Philharmonic to hold virtual spring concert

It’s time for a Spring Awakening. The Warren Philharmonic will perform a virtual concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The performance will feature the strings in selections including “Symphony 1” by William Boyce, “Serenade in E for Strings Op. 20” by Edward Elgar, “Sonata 1” by Gioacchino Rossini arranged for strings by Rudolf Malarte, “Battalia” by Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber and “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones arranged for strings by John Reed.
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Family Life Youtheatre Registration Is Now Open

The Youtheatre Workshop at the Youngsville Free Methodist Church, 179 Davis ST., will be Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, for children ages 8 to 15. The heart of Family Life’s Youtheatre Workshop centers on teaching young people about the world of performing arts. For five days, youth will be trained in acting, singing and dancing. Students will showcase their newly-learned theatrical skills on Friday by presenting a musical production. Guests for the performance will be seated in accordance with maintaining social distancing.