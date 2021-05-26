Nikky's Dance Studio to present 11th annual dance recital

Nikky’s Dance Studio will present its 11th annual dance recital at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Struthers Library Theatre in Warren. The dancers have overcome numerous challenges to showcase what they have worked so hard for this year. They were able to have their 2020 recital in February 2021 in Warren at Struthers Library Theatre, showing all their hard work during COVID-19. This year’s recital they are ready to come alive and have more of an audience.