Talladega County, AL

Talladega Hall of Heroes sets Memorial Day schedule

Anniston Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee will once again be hosting a Memorial Day observance on Monday at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the county courthouse. According to presentations given to the Talladega City Council and the Talladega County Commission, the narrator for the day’s events will be Col. Chuck Keith (retired) and adjutant will be Master Sergeant Danny Warwick. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office will provide the honor guard, along with members of American Legion Post 17 and all active and retired military personnel.

www.annistonstar.com
