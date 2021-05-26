Gamified research sheds new light on how to balance agriculture and conservation

This is a re-advertisement, applicants who had previously applied for this position need not re-apply. The Senior Researcher, Agricultural Water Management initiates, develops, leads and carries out research for development on agricultural water management in rainfed and irrigated agricultural systems using approaches that combine methodologies for and technical knowledge of water management and farming systems. The researcher contributes scientific leadership on designing and testing water solutions for sustainable and resilient food systems and understands the impact of these solutions on water resources at scale. The successful candidate will develop and lead relevant R4D projects needed to achieve outcomes and impacts by building and managing partnerships, including donor engagement, work with public and private sector partners and disseminate research results to key knowledge users and constituencies. The researcher will play a leading role in research on agricultural water management in the CGIAR Action Area on Resilience Agri-food Systems and in the Action Area on Systems Transformation within One CGIAR.