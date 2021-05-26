Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped In Photo With Son, Complete With An A+ Caption

Whether you’re someone who wants to try meditation but doesn’t really know where to begin or you’re a seasoned pro looking to add more guided sessions to your practice, Chris Hemsworth has got you covered. The Australian actor just launched a brand new introductory meditation series to his health and fitness app, Centr by Chris Hemsworth, and the multi-part series includes an array of options to help anyone find a mindful moment or two to relax, unwind, and re-center at any point in their day.