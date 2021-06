Manor College students graduate during the institution's 2021 Commencement ceremony on May 13, 2021. Image via Manor College.

The Manor College 2021 Commencement featured a drive-In format, allowing students to watch and participate in the ceremony while adhering to COVID protocols.

Madelyn Rivera thought she found balance in her life. The mother of three managed a job as a healthcare worker while attending a full slate of classes at Manor College.

Click here to find out more.