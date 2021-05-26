Cancel
HBO's 'Watchmen' headlines major movies, TV shows depicting Tulsa Race Massacre

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 18 days ago

The story of Black Wall Street, a thriving community disintegrated by hate, is a dark story that many in the country, even much of Oklahoma, do not know. For many in the U.S., the atrocities that occurred during the Tulsa Race Massacre weren't known until October 2019, when HBO's award-winning miniseries "Watchmen" debuted. While there are few depictions or mentions of the Tulsa Race Massacre in major movies in television shows, a handful have or are about to shine a line on the hidden stain on Oklahoma's and America's history.

