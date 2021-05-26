HBO's 'Watchmen' headlines major movies, TV shows depicting Tulsa Race Massacre

Once again, the best selling point of HBO Max is the fact that Warner Bros. movies that would normally only be in theaters are also available to HBO Max subscribers the same day they're in the cineplex. And in June, HBO Max has two WB movies for you to watch from the comfort of your home. Lin-Manuel Miranda's ode to the Washington Heights neighborhood (and love!) In the Heights will leave you tappin' your toes, and the horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will leave you peeking through your fingers.