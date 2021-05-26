Cancel
Rockingham County, NC

North Carolina man charged after two motorcycle riders shot, killed on highway

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a double homicide and shooting. Officials say two motorcyclists were shot and killed, while a third rider was wounded in a shooting on U.S. Highway 29 bypass near N.C. Highway 14 Monday afternoon.

Rockingham County, NC
Rockingham County, NC
