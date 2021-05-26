Martin Center’s Leef Highlights New Argument Against Racial Preferences
George Leef of the Martin Center promotes a new book that tackles problems associated with racial preferences. Last year, advocates of racial preferences in California, where they’d been banned since 1996, attempted to change the law so that state colleges and universities could again give admission advantages to certain groups. Despite outspending opponents by about 15-1 and with backing from big business, labor, and other organizations, the effort at repealing racial neutrality failed by 57-43 percent.lockerroom.johnlocke.org