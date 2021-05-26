Martin Center’s Leef Highlights New Argument Against Racial Preferences

Since the 1940s, students across America have taken the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, as a measure of their ability to succeed in continuing onto higher education. And although the test has changed a lot since then, not only in its content but in the way it’s perceived by students and colleges alike, it’s important to recognize how big of an impact this test has on the lives of students today. Nowadays, the test is required by many schools, along with countless PSATs and other state-specific standardized tests that do little but stunt the future of students, schools, and America.