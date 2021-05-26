Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Martin Center’s Leef Highlights New Argument Against Racial Preferences

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

George Leef of the Martin Center promotes a new book that tackles problems associated with racial preferences. Last year, advocates of racial preferences in California, where they’d been banned since 1996, attempted to change the law so that state colleges and universities could again give admission advantages to certain groups. Despite outspending opponents by about 15-1 and with backing from big business, labor, and other organizations, the effort at repealing racial neutrality failed by 57-43 percent.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Racial Discrimination#Opinion Polls#Americans#Social Mobility#Academic Standards#Martin Center#The Martin Center#Uc Santa Cruz#Racial Preferences#Racial Favoritism#Racial Neutrality#Racial Healing#Advocates#Color Blind Merit#Minority Students#Highlights#Divisiveness#Women#Higher Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
Martin County, NCPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center’s Leef Contends Higher Education Is Shutting Minds

George Leef of the Martin Center ponders a negative impact of American higher education. Colleges and universities used to proclaim that their mission was to give students a broad education that would expand their intellectual vistas—one that would open their minds. Most still say that, but the sad truth is that what passes for higher education these days often does the opposite.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Rot Within Prestigious Colleges

Megan Zogby writes for the Martin Center about serious problems plaguing high-profile institutions of higher learning. Parents will go to all sorts of lengths to give their children a leg up. In Guilty Admissions: The Bribes, Favors, and Phones Behind the College Cheating Scandal, journalist Nicole LaPorte digs into how and why parents decided to work with the “college counselor” Rick Singer.
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights N.C. State’s Diversity Training

Shannon Watkins of the Martin Center explores diversity training at one of the state’s largest public universities. North Carolina State University students need to be taught about how to be “inclusive,” according to the school’s chancellor and top administrators. Last June, NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson released a statement decrying...
MinoritiesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Critical Race Theory Backlash

[W]hat seems to be the issue? Democratic systems perform on the fundamental premise that representatives will legislate to implement public opinion on which they win elections. If a politician stands on a platform and persuades a majority of the people, he gets elected and is free to legislate his platform into effect. By that logic, none of these bans are problematic. In fact, this process is exactly how the system is supposed to work—and was not working so far. The market was rigged and needed an intervention. …
Madison, WImadison

New podcast highlights student voices on Madison's achievement gap

Corey Whitmore thinks it’s time to add perspectives to the conversation around racial gaps in education. In introducing each episode of Pick Up The Mic, he makes that clear. “This podcast aims to bring new voices into the conversation about how to eliminate racial disparities in education in the Madison Metropolitan School District,” Whitmore says.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Applaud arguments against campus carry

Thank you, Bill Bevis, for your fine argument against allowing firearms on university campuses (guest column, May 28). You cannot have said it better. Our freedom to challenge ideas cannot depend on who is holding the gun. Thank you, Montana Board of Regents, for your unanimous stand against this proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Supreme Court Could Dive Into Diversity Debate

Kenny Xu writes for City Journal about the U.S. Supreme Court’s possible consideration of a case involving discrimination in college admissions. The Supreme Court will soon consider whether to take up the long-awaited Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard case, which pits Harvard’s race-conscious admissions process against a group of Asian-American applicants who don’t fit into Harvard’s idea of “favored minorities.” The central idea behind the case is whether Harvard’s use of race to create what it sees as a “diverse” class runs afoul of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

Higher education institutions in Pinellas County unite for racial justice

ST. PETERSBURG — Representatives from four higher education institutions who collectively serve 36,000 students in St. Petersburg are joining together to create a consortium focused on dismantling racial hierarchies. After working for months to create a shared vision and reaching out to community and campus stakeholders, their efforts have been...
MinoritiesPosted by
Michigan Advance

David Hecker: Public education must continue to fight ugly truth of racism

Michigan can and should be a place where every child, regardless of race or ZIP code, has the opportunity to get a quality public education that will set them on a path to success. But we’re not there yet, and it is incumbent on all of us to do the work necessary to strengthen public […] The post David Hecker: Public education must continue to fight ugly truth of racism appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Sen. Lee’s argument against For the People Act is based on falsehoods

In response to a letter that I wrote to Sen. Mike Lee concerning bill HR 1 (For the People Act of 2021), his reply included the following:. “This bill would assert the ability of the federal government to micromanage state elections and undermine the integrity of state election systems by dismantling all voter verification and systematically increasing the opportunities for voter fraud.”
Las Vegas, NVUS News and World Report

Criminal Cases Closed Against Racial Injustice Protesters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Court records show all criminal cases have been closed against people arrested while protesting in Las Vegas last summer over racial injustice and policing. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the final four cases were dismissed this week after the Clark County District Attorney declined to prosecute.
Portage, MIwatershedvoice.com

Zoe Thomas: An Argument Against the SAT

Since the 1940s, students across America have taken the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, as a measure of their ability to succeed in continuing onto higher education. And although the test has changed a lot since then, not only in its content but in the way it’s perceived by students and colleges alike, it’s important to recognize how big of an impact this test has on the lives of students today. Nowadays, the test is required by many schools, along with countless PSATs and other state-specific standardized tests that do little but stunt the future of students, schools, and America.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

New efforts to support racial equity for youth in state's care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New efforts are being made to improve racial equity in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). DCFS officials and private agencies outlined their plan at a Child Welfare Advisory Committee meeting Thursday. One recommendation calls for a "blind" abuse and neglect hotline, meaning...
NFLdagblog.com

Appellate Court Strikes Down Racial and Gender Preferences in Biden's COVID Relief Law

Https://greenwald.substack.com/p/appellate-court-strikes-down-racial. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal police officers can stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands for potential violations of state or federal law. The justices unanimously reversed an appellate ruling in favor of a non-Native motorist who was charged with drug-related crimes after a...
Congress & CourtsMySanAntonio

Judge rejects lawsuit against McDonald's for racial discrimination

James and Darrell Byrd, owners of four McDonald’s restaurants in Tennessee, United States, denounced the fast food chain alleging that the company serves local African-Americans in unwanted locations. However, District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the brothers were unable to show that the company treats African-American chain store owners differently. As...