Tampa, FL

Lane Closure on Memorial Highway Between Webb Road and Normandy Drive

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9am today, the outside westbound lane on Memorial Highway will close between Webb Road and Normandy Drive while the Tampa Water Department conducts scheduled maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5pm, Thursday, May 27. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

See all road closures at tampa.gov/RoadClosures.

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

