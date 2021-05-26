The coolest AirPods gadgets and accessories you can buy that will make you love them more

Listen for longer with the JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS earbuds. These wireless earbuds give you up to 21 hours of playtime. That includes a maximum of 7 hours in the buds and 14 hours in the case. You also get active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient technology. That way, you can block out sounds or let external noise in. Moreover, the ear fin stabilizers come in 3 different sizes so you can get the ideal fit. Furthermore, these sport earbuds have the sound you expect from JBL. With superior audio for both indoor and outdoor listening, you get the right sound for any situation. What’s more, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make these earbuds super convenient to use. Also, with an IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof rating, you won’t have to worry about these earbuds. Finally, with hands-free stereo calls and Dual Connect + Sync technology, you get convenient, easy calls.