Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Year After Floyd Death, Officers Also Reflect

By Larry Collins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation pauses this week to remember the life and death of George Floyd, so do police officers around the country. “Of course being an African American officer we’re going to talk. We’re going to have our discussion outside of the main discussion and that discussion was – why would this happen,” said Terrence Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas. “Especially in this day and age, why would a white officer put his knee on a black man’s neck for nine minutes.”

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Racial Injustice#Dallas Police#Black Lives Matter#African American#Officer#Man#President#This Week#Rally#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Dallas, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a neighborhood street in southwest Dallas was known to walk in the area, residents said. The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood.
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Active shooter training coming to Dallas this week

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - The Dallas Police Department has announced that they will be holding an 'Active Shooter Training' event this week. The event aims to teach individuals, businesses or safety teams how to deal with an active shooter emergency. According to the event's sign-up page, it has been set...
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Ex-prosecutor disbarred after wrongful convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Dallas, TXPosted by
KEEL Radio

4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Dallas Street

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.
Texas Statewdrb.com

Texas man arrested after 4-year-old boy found dead in street, police say

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found lying dead in a street early Saturday, investigators said. Darriynn Brown, 18, was charged with kidnapping and theft, the Dallas Police Department said. Police also said that investigators anticipate more charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.