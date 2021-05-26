Year After Floyd Death, Officers Also Reflect

As the nation pauses this week to remember the life and death of George Floyd, so do police officers around the country. “Of course being an African American officer we’re going to talk. We’re going to have our discussion outside of the main discussion and that discussion was – why would this happen,” said Terrence Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas. “Especially in this day and age, why would a white officer put his knee on a black man’s neck for nine minutes.”