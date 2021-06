Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies said William J. Frazier, 28, was arrested first May 15 at about 7 p.m. after he reportedly went to a local woman's home in violation of an active court order and allegedly assaulted, choked and forcibly stole property from her. — PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested twice in two days and jailed on high-level felony charges following an alleged violent robbery and foot chase.