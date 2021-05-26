4 Therapist-Approved Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt
The tricky thing about self-doubt—ya know, that inkling of uncertainty about your capabilities—is that it can start out like a tiny seed. And over time, it can grow…and grow…and ultimately snowball into pervasive confidence issues that can even lead to significant anxiety and depression. So, how can you squash that self-doubt right from the start? (Because spoiler alert: you can do this.) Here are four steps that can help, courtesy of Dr. Candice Seti, a therapist, author, speaker and coach.www.purewow.com