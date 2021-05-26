4 Therapist-Approved Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt

“I’ll tell you a story,” says Sergio Ocampo, a Marriage and Family Therapist who is passionate about the Somatic Experiencing approach to healing trauma. The story is about Dr. Peter Levine’s discovery of the Somatic Experiencing modality, and it begins “when Peter first started and came up with this idea… He opened a little office in Berkeley, California, back in the ‘70s.” Dr. Levine wanted to work with veterans of the Vietnam War, explains Ocampo, and “the first week it’s only a couple, two or three vets, walked in and did some work. The following week there was a line out the door of all these vets in Berkeley who were like, ‘Oh, this guy is actually really helping heal flashbacks and many PTSD symptoms.’” That immediate, radical success almost half a century ago was how Somatic Experiencing got its start.