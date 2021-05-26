4 West Vigo Girls track headed to the State meet
Last night Corynn DeGroote, Kyarra DeGroote, Macie Easton and Dusty Welker punched their ticket to the State Track and Field tournament. These ladies took 3rd in the 4×4 by rebreaking their previous school record of 4:07 with a 4:06 performance. Also, individually Dusty Welker placed 2nd in the 200 meters in 26.23 and Corynn DeGroote placed 3rd in the 400 meter with a new PR of 59.03 for both girls to secure their spots in the State meet.westvigoathletics.com