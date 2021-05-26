Cancel
Kingston KC2500 SSD review

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like I've been harping on about the stupidly good value WD Blue SN550 since time immemorial at this point, as it really is one of the best SSDs for gaming I've ever tested. Happily, the arrival of Kingston's KC2500 SSD on my testing bench means I can finally widen my repertoire a bit now, as this is another astonishingly good NVMe drive that's so darn fast it can actually rival the speeds of much newer and more expensive PCIe 4.0 drives.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
