PHILADELPHIA — I love Doc Rivers. I do not love how Doc Rivers contends that Ben Simmons' game isn't flawed. I very much do not love neither the content nor the condescension with which Rivers mounts his defense. It is beneath his stature to stoop to outlandish expansions on common-sense suggestions, to diminish routine failures by his star, and to suggest that putting points on the scoreboard is, to this game, coincidental, not elemental to it. It insults Rivers, it insults us, it insults Ben, and it insults basketball. And it is unnecessary. Ben Simmons is a grown man.