Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Seven years after his mother's killing, CT native's new memoir confronts the horror of a family murder

By Vince Granata
milfordmirror.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quiet cul-de-sac in Orange was shattered by a horrific act in July 2014. Timothy Granata, plagued by schizophrenia and wielding knives and sledgehammers, killed his mother, Claudia, in the living room of their family home. Other family members were not home at the time, and Timothy’s older brother, Vince, was in the Dominican Republic, teaching children to read. Timothy, who was 23 at the time, was later sentenced to 60 years in a psychiatric facility in Middletown after being found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Seven years after his mother's killing, Vince has come out with a memoir, Everything Is Fine, in which he stitches together a portrait of his mother, delves into his brother's mental illness, and explores what it takes to keep a family together and on a path toward healing after trauma. The following is an excerpt from the book.

www.milfordmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CT
Crime & Safety
Orange, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Orange, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Ct#Hazmat Suits#Sentenced For Attack#Crime Scenes#Psychiatric Illness#Trauma#Dog Attack#Oldsmobile#Tonka#Ebay#Spanish#Libertad#Haitian#Connecticut Magazine#Yale New Haven Er#Twitter#Ford#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Was the 12-year-old Connecticut boy featured in ‘Conjuring 3′ really possessed? His brother says “no” --and the true horror story has been his family’s exploitation

The brother of the Connecticut boy whose supposed demonic possession forms the backdrop of the film, “The Conjuring 3,″ told the Courant in an exclusive interview that the real horror story is the damage the 40-year-long hoax has done to his family. “It was like a living hell,” Carl Glatzel...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘We are proud of Molly’s legacy’: Bish family hopes for resolution after Worcester DA says Frank Sumner Sr. is new person of interest in 16-year-old’s killing

A day after the Worcester District Attorney’s office announced a person of interest in the disappearance and killing of Molly Bish, her family hopes the latest development will lead to a “resolution and that no one else will ever be harmed.”. On Thursday, Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. announced...
Family RelationshipsNBC News

Trauma, grief, a family's secret: Ashley C. Ford on her debut memoir, 'Somebody's Daughter'

Ashley C. Ford’s debut memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter,” illuminates what it was like to grow up in Indiana as a Black girl with a father in prison and a struggling mother. Ford has spent years writing about her life in snapshot essays, penning magazine cover stories about beloved public figures like Missy Elliot and Serena Williams, hosting several podcasts and more. But in “Somebody’s Daughter,” Ford takes readers on a journey through a life that can be common among young Black people, but in no way normal.
Florida StateNY Daily News

Teen suspect’s mother arrested in killing of 13-year-old Florida girl

The mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy accused of killing a 13-year-old girl by stabbing her 114 times was arrested Saturday. Crystal Smith, mom to Aiden Fucci, was charged with tampering with evidence, police said in a press release. Aiden is charged with murdering Tristyn Bailey; he pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Marked Tree, ARKait 8

Family holds memorial one year after son’s tragic death

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - On May 30, 2020, Preston Brayfield died after being struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver. His family, along with the Poinsett County community gathered Sunday night to remember his life. The memorial service took place at Marked Tree Sports Complex, with first responders...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother pays tribute to her 'angel' after the three-year-old boy died when he fell from a third-floor window and was mauled by his family's dogs in New Jersey

The mother of a three-year-old New Jersey boy who died when he fell from a third-story window and was then mauled by his family's two dogs has paid tribute to her 'angel'. 'The worst thing that a parent can go through is having to give their sweet Angel back to Heaven,' Nasha Soto posted on Facebook next to a drawing of a baby angel on Friday.
Virginia StateTurnto10.com

Family mourns New Bedford native struck and killed in Virginia

(WJAR) — A New Bedford family is working to bring their loved one back home after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia. The victim has been identified by family members as Phil Pereira, 40, a New Bedford native. “We’ve always been very close and our family does...