Token protocols on BSV: Elas Digital

Leaders in digital securities converge to create simple models for security tokenization, enabling users to participate in the digital economy. OMAHA, Neb., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Exodus, a company focused on making cryptocurrency easy and accessible for everyone, today announced that its digital Common Stock Tokens that each represent one share of its Class A common stock (the "EXIT" tokens) will use the Algorand blockchain as their native blockchain. Algorand is a leading blockchain company accelerating the convergence of decentralized and traditional finance, and has been selected by Exodus for its ability to provide a secure and user-friendly platform required for the EXIT token. Exodus' release of the EXIT tokens on Algorand is being completed in partnership with Securitize, an SEC-registered transfer agent and the first end-to-end digital platform utilizing blockchain technology for transfer agent services. EXIT tokens on Algorand will be claimable by Exodus shareholders inside the Exodus wallet. Exodus expects to list its shares on tZERO and expects that the EXIT tokens will be able to be used on tZERO to facilitate trading in Exodus' Class A common stock.