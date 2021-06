America needs to face this uncomfortable fact: Technology has left a large percentage of the country in the dust. Millions of people in the United State are unable to keep up with the global economy American geniuses helped create. Our health care systems are bent, if not broken. Our manufacturing companies, if they can compete, are often run by robots. We’re in the midst of a transition none of us could have anticipated — from talking to one another face to face to talking to one another into a box that takes what we say to a satellite way up there, and brings it down again, even if just next door.