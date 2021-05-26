Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The MCU didn’t need Wolverine and Spider-Man to succeed

By Ian Goodwillie
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios made the MCU a resounding success without heavy-hitters like Spider-Man and Wolverine. At this point, the calling the Marvel Cinematic Universe a success is both an obvious statement and an understatement. But before 2008 and the debut of Iron Man, the MCU wasn’t even a concept. And the success of that movie was anything but a sure thing. Once it came into focus, fans started wondering how any of this would work without the company’s top characters.

bamsmackpow.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Universe#Iron Man#Paramount#Marvel Comics#Marvel Studios Mcu#Wolverine Debuts#Captain Marvel#Guardians#Captain America#Comic Book Racks#Film Rights#Surprising Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Says We Won’t Miss Spider-Man After Seeing Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sony are nothing if not confident in their abilities to launch a sustained and successful Marvel universe, despite history being very much against the studio. Both Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s time at the helm of a Spider-Man series collapsed under the weight of interference, with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 heavily compromised by trying to accomplish far too much world-building in one swoop.
Moviescriticalhit.net

Spider-Man: No Way Home will clear up Sony’s MCU crossover plans

Go back over the last year or so and read all our articles relating to either the upcoming Sony/Marvel co-produced Spider-Man: No Way Home or Sony’s own solo Spidey-related films (based on the 900 other characters bundled into the Spider-Man film rights) such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Morbius, and you may get confused. On the one hand, Far From Home is confirmed to feature characters pulled from Sony’s former pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchises, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from Amazing Spider-Man 2. But while rumours peg the Spider-Men of those respective franchises, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as also being part of things, they keep denying it despite mounting on-set evidence.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't just affect the MCU – here's why

Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be a hugely significant movie. The MCU flick has generated plenty of hype in recent days as rumors spread about a teaser trailer drop and, while that proved to be nothing more than speculation, there is something else for webslinger fans to be excited about.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Fans Express Frustration Over Spider-Man 3's Trailer Not Dropping on Tom Holland's Birthday

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel fandom was filled with excitement when several rumors circulated over the weekend that Spider-Man: No Way Home's first official trailer will drop sometime this week. In fact, the persistent rumor going on is that the teaser will premiere on Tom Holland's 25th birthday. Naturally, webheads stayed vigilant all over social media and awaited the potential premiere of the teaser on the first day of June but Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures didn't drop any content as previously speculated.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Spider-Man On Disney Plus?

Marvel fans like you across the world are currently scrolling through Disney Plus just looking, hoping to see a glimpse of their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and are sadly not successful. But why is it that we can’t watch our favorite webhead when he is so clearly a part of The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Upset That They Didn’t Get A Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Yesterday

Yesterday marked the 25th birthday of Tom Holland, and while his fans and co-stars were quick to celebrate the occasion by hopping onto social media and posting in his honor, others have been left disappointed after the day passed without the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home arriving.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling Fans Over No Way Home’s Trailer

The chants are growing louder. The calls are increasing on social media. The collective of fans known on social media as “Spider-Man Twitter” really, really want to see the first official teaser or trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. And each day that we get closer to the movie’s December 17 release date is just another day that the fans think it’s time to finally pull back the curtain on this incredibly secretive project and give the audience a look. Well, the good folks running the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account have a very brief message to those who spend their time demanding the trailer and believing it’s about to drop: “Pls keep left.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Dane DeHaan Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Reprise Green Goblin

Rather than introduce a new villain or two, so far Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back an assortment of familiar faces from other Spider-Man film series. Just like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the third Tom Holland-led Spidey flick is embracing other realities, with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina confirmed to be reprising Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively, and an assortment of other established villains also rumored to appear. But one name that isn’t part of the lineup is Dane DeHaan, who played Harry Osborn, a.k.a. Green Goblin, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and it turns out we shouldn’t expect DeHaan to play that character in No Way Home… or ever again.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Issa Rae To Voice Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

The sequel to one of the best superhero movies of all time [do not @ me] has brought on their first cast member. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got the sequel and spin-off greenlight before everyone got to fully see the movie. It brought home a ton of awards and is often lauded as not only one of the best superhero movies ever but up on the list of best-animated movies of all time. You could freeze any frame of that movie, frame it, and put it on your wall because it is art. We already know that some cast members are set to return, but as the movie is really kicking into gear for its late 2022 release date, we have our first new name joining the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae will be voicing Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, in the coming sequel.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvels Avengers Fans Shocked Over New Iron Man MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers players are in love with the new Iron Man MCU suit. After swinging out with Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, Marvel's Avengers has finally knocked it out of the park with its new MCU skin for Iron Man, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet revealing the suit suggest. With the aforementioned characters, the replies were largely negative, for a variety of reasons. This time, the majority of replies aren't just positive, but very positive.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Reveals Origin of Bagel Visual Gag

It's been several years since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the animated blockbuster is chock-full of details that fans are still discovering. Even the smallest and most innocuous moments of the film are filled with a unique creative energy — and now we know the very specific origin of one of them. Chris Miller, who produced the 2018 film, recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email from Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman, which was sent to other creatives in the film. The email suggests that when Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) throws a bagel at the head of one of the Oscorp scientists, the animation should say "Bagel!", instead of "Bonk!"