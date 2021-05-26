The MCU didn’t need Wolverine and Spider-Man to succeed

The sequel to one of the best superhero movies of all time [do not @ me] has brought on their first cast member. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got the sequel and spin-off greenlight before everyone got to fully see the movie. It brought home a ton of awards and is often lauded as not only one of the best superhero movies ever but up on the list of best-animated movies of all time. You could freeze any frame of that movie, frame it, and put it on your wall because it is art. We already know that some cast members are set to return, but as the movie is really kicking into gear for its late 2022 release date, we have our first new name joining the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae will be voicing Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, in the coming sequel.