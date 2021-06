It is only June, but Russell Township Trustees and Gene Layne, road supervisor, are looking ahead to plowing snow next winter. It is only June, but Russell Township Trustees and Gene Layne, road supervisor, are looking ahead to plowing snow next winter. Layne told trustees at the June 2 meeting, he only has seven trucks and one is 20 years old. A new truck, scheduled to be bought in 2022, costs about $147,000, but without two backup trucks, the department could find itself running behind if a blizzard occurs this year. Township Fiscal Officer Karen Walder said the capital account for the road department cannot be used to buy a truck, so trustees discussed other ways to cover the cost. “I...