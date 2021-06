There are strong reasons to believe that the Virginia Tech Hokies football team will have a huge bounce-back season in 2021. Last season, the Hokies finished 5-6 (5-5 in ACC play), which was their worst winning percentage since 1992 when they finished 2-8. The defense was much to blame for a disappointing 2020 season. Last season, the Hokies’ defense was ranked 82nd in points allowed per game (32.1) and 93rd in total yards allowed per game (425.4). This season, the defense for the Hokies looks to make a better presence on the field as a unit. With the new jersey numbers being announced, there are reasons to believe the defense will be better in 2021.