‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Poses Next to LA Dodgers Sajak Jersey with Hilarious Caption

Watching Wheel of Fortune at home is a lot easier than actually being on the show. At your house, you are relaxed and comfortable, but on the set, you have hot lights shining down on you, thoughts running through your head of the millions of people watching you, and of course, the pressure of wanting to win. With all that going on, some contestants are bound to get a little confused at times, and that's just what happened on Thursday to a guy named Matt.