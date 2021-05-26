Cancel
By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 18 days ago

Ruby’s Pantry will be in Laporte today. Express Track Registration is available again (previously known as pre-registration). Go online to www.RubysPantry.org, go to the Laporte page and sign up and donate for your share or shares. We are located at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.

