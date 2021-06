The Nevis boys and girls track and field teams won eight events at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Invitational on Friday, May 14. Grace McNamee won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.64 and the triple jump with a distance of 28 feet, 4.50 inches while Makenna Frazier finished first in the 300 hurdles in 52.68 and the long jump at 13-10 as the Nevis girls placed third with 94 points. Adeline Bjorklund added a winning time of 6:05.43 in the 1,600.